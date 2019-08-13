HEREFORD–A few minutes after 8 p.m. on August the 6th, Jenny stepped through the gate into Heaven. Jenny and I were together for over 33 years and married for 32 years.
Jenny was not only my wife, she was my best friend and the best person that I’ve ever known. We were partners in our life together. We never finished a phone call or left each other without saying, “I love you”.
We shared a deep love and respect for one another. I will love her forever and miss her until I can make it through that gate myself and meet up with her again. We’ve promised each other that we’ll be keeping a close watch on the gate.
At her request, Jenny will be cremated and her remains will be spread under her favorite trees here in our backyard where they will help to nourish our favorite shady and cool spot under the fig tree. This will be a very small and private affair. At some point down the road I will host a gathering of her friends here at our home.
In addition to me, her husband, Michael, Jenny is survived by her son, Chris Erickson, along with his wife Amanda and their children, Destiny Lynn, Christian James and Faith Annarae and their extended family and friends.
She is also mourned by her siblings and their spouses: Robert Mangum, Reba Wingfield, Becky Mangum Baumunk and Tom Mangum. And many, many friends.
Jenny was born on the 29th of October, 1956 in Harrisburg, Arkansas to Robert and Oneida Mangum. She grew up around Walnut Ridge, Arkansas and moved to Arizona in her early 20’s.
After a short stint in Tucson she moved to the Sierra Vista area and found work as a receptionist and bookkeeper. That job led to her 40+ year career in accounting. Jenny worked full-time and overtime while she continued to further her education by the way of Cochise College, The University of Arizona and the University of Phoenix.
We were so proud of her when she passed her C.P.A. exam on the first try. Of course, that’s the way Jenny was. She always gave her best.
Jenny loved her garden and we all loved the fresh vegetables and fruits, but I especially loved her canned goods that she put up. There is nothing quite like the taste of a home-grown July tomato when you’re making spaghetti sauce on a cold February evening.
It was just about 2 years ago that Jenny was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She and her doctors jumped on it and they all did their best but, in the end, their best just wasn’t enough.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the local American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
