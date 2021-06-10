FARMINGTON, NEW MEXICO—Jerold Johnson of Farmington, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, with his family at his side. The son of Norma and Albin Johnson, he was born April 29, 1928, near Abbotsford, Wisconsin.
Jerold graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1946, later serving four years in the United States Air Force. He earned a degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin in Madison and spent time working at the Chicago Tribune.
He and Barbara Shaut were married on April 7, 1958, and lived in Marshfield, Wisconsin, where Jerold worked for the Marshfield News Herald. In 1962, he and his family moved to Douglas, Arizona, where he worked for the Douglas Daily Dispatch.
In 1967, Jerold and Barbara and their family settled in Farmington. He worked as a reporter and editor at the Farmington Daily Times until his retirement in 1990.
Jerold was a loving husband and father, and will be remembered for his generosity and his devotion to family and friends. He was preceded in death by his five siblings and by his wife, Barbara, and his son, Joel.
He is survived by his sons, Mark of Farmington, Stanley of Laramie, Wyoming, and his daughter Laura Kelly and her husband Wade, of Loveland, Colorado, along with numerous nephews and nieces.