Jerome Henry Loucks, 88

SIERRA VISTA—Jerome Henry Loucks passed away on March 8, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born 23 November 1934 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to parents L.T. and Ruth Loucks. He is preceded in his passing by his parents, his brother Richard, and his sister Patricia. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Norma Jean Loucks, and children Sheri (Ron), Stacey, Sammy (Angie), Stuart (Lisa), Scott (Evelyne) and Steven (Debbie), 11 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
CW4 (R) Jerome H. Loucks proudly served our country around the world from 1953 to 1982, including a tour in Vietnam (recipient Bronze Star). After retiring from the U.S. Army, he was the local owner of Pops & Sons Truck Rental for 20 years, serving the community and military.
Since the 70’s Jerry has traveled home to Aberdeen with Norma creating a family tradition with his passion for the Pheasant opener in October. Over the years he has mentored his sons, daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and recently hosted over 40 “family” members in Aberdeen, a city which has graciously entertained us and created many new “family members”.
His last 20 years were spent traveling with the love of his life, Norma, and his family.
Rest in peace…we love you; we miss you, your memory and legacy live on - husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, family.
Jerry was a lifetime sponsor of Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Jerry with a donation to DTOM Veteran’s Ranch, Warner, South Dakota (https://DTOM220.org)
Graveside services with full Military Honors will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1300 Buffalo Trail Sierra Vista, AZ. A procession to the cemetery will depart from Hatfield Funeral Home at 10:30 AM for those that wish to join the family.