Jerome Henry Loucks, 88

SIERRA VISTA—Jerome Henry Loucks passed away on March 8, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born 23 November 1934 in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to parents L.T. and Ruth Loucks. He is preceded in his passing by his parents, his brother Richard, and his sister Patricia. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Norma Jean Loucks, and children Sheri (Ron), Stacey, Sammy (Angie), Stuart (Lisa), Scott (Evelyne) and Steven (Debbie), 11 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

