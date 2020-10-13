Jerry A. Foster, 77

SIERRA VISTA–Jerry A. Foster died at his home with his wife by his side on October 10, 2020. Born Jerry Alden Foster to H.W. and Aubrey M. Foster on February 2, 1943 in Brownwood, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Kathy Foster and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Preceded in death by his son Jerry Brent Foster, father, mother, and two sisters.

He owned and operated Chaparral Builders, Inc. for over 30 years.

Services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Village Meadows Baptist Church.

