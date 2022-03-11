Jerry Dean Halliburton, 78

SIERRA VISTA — Jerry Dean Halliburton (Pop), of Sierra Vista, Arizona, stepped into Heaven on March 8, 2022; he was 78 years old. Born September 18, 1943 in Llano, Texas, Jerry grew up living the dream life of an outdoor loving boy, hunting, fishing, swimming and exploring the Texas hill country with his family and friends. He honorably served his country in the Air Force, including a tour of duty in the Philippines; he faithfully kept the colors of our nation aloft in his character and home until we lowered them for him one last time. Jerry was a true patriot in every honorable sense of the word.
He married Judith Kay Rhoades in December of 1965. Together, they filled the world with love, joy and children, lots of them! Jerry is survived by his wife Judith, daughter Sheila and husband Shayne Pitcock, son Kevin and wife Jenny Halliburton, son Darin and wife Leslie Halliburton, daughter Kristy Halliburton, daughter Jeanette and husband Bryan Reshetar, son Brian Halliburton, 12 grandchildren, two great grandchildren and countless extended family members and inseparable friends that he considered family.
Jerry was a talented musician and builder who loved hunting, fishing, Longhorns and Cowboys football, taking care of his family, serving others as an elder at Thunder Mountain Church and humbly bragging about his kids and grandkids. We were all loved by Pop, every single day; he left no doubt.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Ottis and Lucile Halliburton, Judith’s parents, J.L. and Louise Rhoades, brother Tony and sisters Rita and Connie Halliburton.
You are invited to a celebration of Jerry’s life at 11:00 AM, March 28th at Thunder Mountain Church, 4300 E Golden Acres Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona. There will be a military honors ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at 10:00 AM for family and close friends. Please consider donations to the Sierra Vista Thunder Mountain Church building fund in lieu of flowers. This was the last project Jerry was passionate about finishing.