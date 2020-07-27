Jerry Don Shields, 79

WILLCOX — Jerry Don Shields of Willcox, Arizona passed away July 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Jerry was born in Melrose, New Mexico on November 17, 1940 to Byron and Beatrice Hays Shields. Jerry served in the United States Navy and also with the Army National Guard. He was a carpenter working on various buildings including the Cochise County building in Willcox and in Morenci building homes for the miners. Jerry also worked for the Willcox Public Schools as a custodian and then went to work for AEPCO as a plant operator. After his retirement with AEPCO, he went back to the Willcox Public Schools where he was a long time bus driver. He was a member of the Willcox Church of the Nazarene.
Jerry is survived by his wife Pansy, whom he married on December 4, 1993 in Willcox. Also surviving him are his children: Byron "DonDon" Shields of Sahuarita, Arizona; Justin (Rebecca) Shields, and Kelly Shields, both of Tucson, Arizona; Mary (Weldon) Kube of Farwell, Texas; Kim (John) Sanchez and Brian (Tina) Addington both of Willcox. His brother Richard Dale Shields of Portales, New Mexico also survives him. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, a brother and one grandson.
Visitation was held at Westlawn Chapel on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. with private family services following. Burial followed at Sunset Cemetery with military honors rendered by the US Navy Honor Guard. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
