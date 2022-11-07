Jerry L. Borris, 70

WILLCOX — Jerry L. Borris of Willcox passed away Friday afternoon, October 28, 2022, in Mesa at the age of 70. He was born in Bancroft, Michigan on May 7, 1952, to Dorwin Lee Borris and Mary Margaret ( Neal) Borris. Jerry worked as a mechanic, machinest, sales and fabrication. He was very involved in the EVE gaming community and was known as Jabee1. Survivors include his life partner Carol of Willcox, and children Alvy R. (Dedra) Terrell of Powersite, Missouri, Lori A. (Leonard) Acosta of Safford, Jonathan L. (Amanda) Borris and Mary Anna (Phillip) Duerinck both of Willcox. Jerry is also survived by his grandchildren Glenn Marler, Zachery Terrell, Austin Terrell, Brandon Terrell, Jessica Terrell, Caleb Terrell, Tyler Borris, Nathan Avila, Randy Duerinck and Lacie Duerinck along with his two great grandchildren Brogen Slagle and Avery Mikel. He is survived by his sister Kathi (Glenn) Viloria of Las Vegas, Nevada. Preceding him in death was his parents. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
