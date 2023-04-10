Jerry Regan, 78

SIERRA VISTA— Jerry Regan passed away peacefully on April 6 at the age of 78. Born in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Jerry C. Regan and June Kahler Regan, Jerry lived most of his formative years in Shakopee, Minnesota, before attending St. Olaf College and later Colorado State University for graduate school.

He married his loving wife Sandra "Sandy" Roholt in 1968 and they remained together for 46 years until Sandy's death in 2013. Together, they had two children: Matthew and Kathryn. After graduate school, Jerry worked in Chicago, Illinois, Texas City, Texas, and Kansas City, Missouri, for the American Oil Company before returning to Colorado, where he and Sandy bought a restaurant and bar called Regan's Nickle Olde Inn in Empire. He moved to Denver in 1975 and lived there with his family until 1980, where he worked with the American Sportsman Club, the Gene Hutchinson congressional campaign, and the King of Comedy, LLC, as the public relations manager to market an album compilation for Bob Hope. When the project ended, he worked for Phillips 66 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, for three years before returning to Colorado, where he lived in Denver, Salida, and Aurora.

