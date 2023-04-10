Jerry Regan, 78

SIERRA VISTA— Jerry Regan passed away peacefully on April 6 at the age of 78. Born in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Jerry C. Regan and June Kahler Regan, Jerry lived most of his formative years in Shakopee, Minnesota, before attending St. Olaf College and later Colorado State University for graduate school.
He married his loving wife Sandra "Sandy" Roholt in 1968 and they remained together for 46 years until Sandy's death in 2013. Together, they had two children: Matthew and Kathryn. After graduate school, Jerry worked in Chicago, Illinois, Texas City, Texas, and Kansas City, Missouri, for the American Oil Company before returning to Colorado, where he and Sandy bought a restaurant and bar called Regan's Nickle Olde Inn in Empire. He moved to Denver in 1975 and lived there with his family until 1980, where he worked with the American Sportsman Club, the Gene Hutchinson congressional campaign, and the King of Comedy, LLC, as the public relations manager to market an album compilation for Bob Hope. When the project ended, he worked for Phillips 66 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, for three years before returning to Colorado, where he lived in Denver, Salida, and Aurora.
Always the consummate entrepreneur, Jerry was part owner of the Real American T-shirt company, the Filling Station restaurant, and was a self-employed public relations consultant. Needing to repent, he worked for the family church Bethany Lutheran as the business administrator. Becoming restless, he took up surveying property for the Southern Pacific Railroad as a landman, where he traveled the great Southwest. Wanting a warmer climate, he moved to Sierra Vista in 2016, where he spent his retirement.
Always serving his community no matter where he lived, he was a Boy Scout and a life-long, proud Rotarian helping with numerous service projects. He was a substitute teacher and started the Clovers for Kids Cancer in 2020. In addition, he volunteered at Sierra Lutheran as a greeter, was on the Denver St. Patrick's Day committee for many years, and more recently served on the Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club and the Canyon Vista Medical Center Patient Care Boards.
Besides traveling and cribbage, Jerry enjoyed more than anything socializing with friends and family, whether it was hosting dinners, parties, or trivia nights. His love of sports, particularly football and baseball, continued to bring him great joy or anguish as he rooted for his beloved Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies. His passion for politics always kept him on the "right" side, and he would debate anyone with alternative views.
Jerry is survived by his siblings Emily (John) and David (Irma); his children Matthew (Jasmina) and Kathryn; his grandchildren Ryan, Selma, and Lejla; his nephew and nieces and their families.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a charitable donation to the Sierra Vista Boys and Girls Club or St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 am at Sierra Lutheran Church located at 101 N Lenzner Ave. The ceremony will also be live-streamed. A reception will follow at PC’s Lounge. A second service is scheduled for 2:00 pm on May 25, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Ave. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.