Jesse Yniguez Vasquez, 91
BISBEE —Jesse Yniguez Vasquez of Bisbee Arizona, passed away June 16, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 91½ . He was born in Nochistlan, Zacatecas, Mexico on December 22, 1928 to Gregorio and Salome Vasquez. After graduating High School in Jerome, Arizona in 1949, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 and served in the Korean War as a Forward Observer. He received the Korean Service Medal of Honor with three bronze stars, Combat Infantry Badge and Army Occupation Medal. He then returned to Arizona and worked for Phelps Dodge in Bisbee, Arizona where he made his home in 1953. He worked as an underground miner for 30 years and retired as a security officer. After retirement from Phelps Dodge, he obtained employment with Cochise County in the Maintenance and Cleaning department for 20 more years. Throughout his more than 60 years of employment, he would make time for his wife, family and friends. He played the guitar, enjoyed going for mesquite wood to burn in wood stove, expert in garden-river rocks creating a unique driveway, retaining wall, and 3 tier- terraced flower garden using a spoon to smooth out the mortar, gems, minerals, doing both crossword and board puzzles, and was a caregiver to several of his friends, Bisbee natives, family members and more.
Jesse was preceded in death by his eldest son, Roy Vasquez; wife of 59 years, Josephine Vasquez; parents, Gregorio and Salome Vasquez; sisters, Josephine Vasquez and Socorro Vasquez; brother, Louie Vasquez; and half-brothers Juan Oropeza and Lupe Gomez .
Jesse is survived by his 4 children: Frances (Jerry) Wright of Bisbee, Susan Vasquez, Greg (Angela) Vasque, and Bobby (Lisa) Vasquez. Grandchildren: Liz (Art) Sholley, Jesse Frank, step-grandson Jerry Jay Wright, Ty Hunt, Kristy (Scott) Denny, AnnaBell Luna, Aiden Vasquez, Courtney, Roy, and Reese Vasquez; and great-grandchildren: Greyson James Sholley and Madison Josephine-Ann Denny. Also survived by his companion of 2 and a half years, Celia “Sally” Helphrey and lifelong classmate/friend Mary “Babe” Sullivan, brothers Tony (Dora) Vasquez and David Vasquez; sisters Dolores (John) Montano and Mary Nunez and numerous nieces and nephews.
When asked how he was doing, his answer would always be, "I am number 1, but nobody believes it." Great personality, humble, dedicated, honest, and well respected throughout the community, especially his Brophy and Tombstone Canyon neighbors. Dad, the fact is, “you are number 1 and everyone believes it!”
Services are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Patrick Church in Old Bisbee with Evergreen Cemetery for burial.
