Jessica Noland, 37

WILLCOX — Jessica Noland of Willcox passed away in Chandler on April 4, 2021 at the age of 37. She was born in Willcox on March 15, 1984 to David and Pam Noland. Jessica was a graduate of Willcox High School Class of 2002. She loved to ride horses, barrel race and attending Rodeos. Jessica was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Willcox. She is survived by her children: Stevie Acevedo, and Jayden and Christian Noland all of Willcox and her parents David and Pam Noland of Willcox. Her brother Glenn Brown of Georgetown, Texas and her grandfather Bennett Noland of Willcox also survives her. Also surviving are her Uncles: Jeff (Isabel) Willey of Willcox and Greg (Bonnie) Willey of Sugarland, Texas and her Aunt, Vicki (Steve) Abney of Tucson.
Preceding her in death were her maternal grandparents: Emma Ruth Mariner and Glenn Ray Willey and her paternal grandmother Marvel Noland and her Aunt, Glenna Faye Zanes. A Celebration of her life will be 10:30a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the First Southern Baptist Church with interment of her cremains following in Sunset Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her name to the Cochise SAR Foundation, 2643 Far Horizon Way, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 or the Willcox Quarterback Club, P.O. Box 581, Willcox, Arizona 85644 or the NCCH Foundation, 901 W. Rex Allen Drive, Willcox, Arizona 85643. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
