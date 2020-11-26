TUCSON — Jessie Soto Collins (born April 6, 1926), a former resident of Sierra Vista peacefully passed away on Monday evening, November 23, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona where she had been living with her oldest son, Robert, since January 2016. Besides two younger sisters (Tomasa and Lupe) who reside respectively in La Verne and Pomona, California, she is survived by three other children: Phillip, Monica and Adam, each of whom were raised in Sierra Vista; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Twice widowed, her first husband was Lupe Gonzales; a former resident of Sierra Vista. Her second was Jerry Collins, a former resident of Pomona, California. Several years ago when she remarried, Jessie left Sierra Vista and lived in Pomona for several years, before returning to Sierra Vista to be near her children after the death of her second husband. The sunset of her life was spent in Tucson at St. John the Evangelist Rectory in Tucson, where she resided with her son, who is a Roman Catholic priest. This time was a blessing for her and the parish community, where she was held in great affection by so many. Jessie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; held in great affection by family members, friends and acquaintances. Anchored deeply in her Christian, Catholic faith, she lived authentically and enjoyed life in a spirit of joyful gratitude to the Almighty for blessings received. She will be deeply missed by her children and family members, as well as by those who were part of her life through the bonds of friendship that make life worth living.
Services: Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12:30 p.m.; followed by Requiem Mass for the repose of her soul at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, November 30, 2020, burial to follow in Pomona, California on December 5, 2020; Immediately following a second funeral mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
