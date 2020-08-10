Jesus B. “Benny” Lucero, 82

 Jesus B. “Benny” Lucero, 82

DOUGLAS — Jesus B. “Benny” Lucero passed away peacefully at his home on August 1, 2020. He was born August 23, 1937 and reared in Douglas, Arizona. Educated in Oklahoma and California, his career included teaching at the high school level, community college level and lecturing at various universities. In combination with his academic background, he was an accomplished artist with his works to be found in the United States, Mexico, Europe and Australia. He was an exceptional man. Your remembrance is forever, a talent on loan from God. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.

Tags

Load entries