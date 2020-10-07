Jesus C. Rosario, 77

DOUGLAS — Rosario, Jesus C. (Umbai) passed in peace at the age of 77 and raised into heaven with his son Ricardo, his parents Maria Concepcion and Jesus Rosario, three sisters and four brothers, him being the last of the siblings. Jesus was born and raised in Hagåtña, Guam through WWll. He graduated from George Washington High School where he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War. He later proceeded his career with the U.S Army in Fort Bliss and Fort Huachuca where he earned multiple promotions and awards. One of them being the invention of the Colombian space shuttle tracking device. Jesus retired from the U.S Army with 23 years of service. He continued to work along with multiple U.S Government services. Jesus C. Rosario is survived by his wife Juanita, beloved children and grandchildren. He will remain in the heart of his friends and family. The love he shared across the seas will not be forgotten. The love he gave to his family remains strong in our hearts. Funeral services were held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fort Huachuca Honor Guard, the American Legion and VFW.
“God saw you tired, and a cure was not to be; So he put his arms around you, and whispered, Come to me. With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away; Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.”
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.