Jesus Moreno, 90

DOUGLAS — We are sad to announce the passing of Jesus Moreno, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He passed away on November 6, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Nacozari, Sonora, Mexico on February 4, 1930 to Antonio and Maria Cornejo Moreno. He worked at the meat department at the Phelps Dodge Mercantile for many years and many will remember seeing him walking all over town with his son Victor. His sweet, kind soul will remain in our hearts and memory forever.
He is preceded in death by his brother Manuel Moreno. He is survived by his wife, Norma Irene C. Moreno; daughters, Margarita (Mike) Humphries and Barbie (Rual) Lopez; son, Victor; sister Maria Antonieta Moreno (Carlos) Barrios; five grandchildren, Carlos (Melissa) Guido III, Alyssa Humphries, Michael “Mikey” Humphries, Steven Lopez and Mark (Lena) Lopez; two great grandsons Johnathan Guido and Alex Guido.
A graveside service will be held on November 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Douglas, Arizona.
