Jesus Rodarte, 81

WILLCOX — Jesus Rodarte of Willcox passed away in Tucson on October 19, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born in Tepechitlan, Zacatecas, Mexico to Evaristo Rodarte and Teresa Garcia Rodarte. Jesus was a farmer and worked for Eurofresh for many years. He was a special dad, worked hard and was a hero to his family, he will be missed. Survivors include his wife Guillermina Nunez of Willcox; his sons, Evaristo (Marisol) Rodarte, Sergio (Maria Elena Lechuga) Rodarte, Alfredo (Graciela) Rodarte and Joel Rodarte all of Willcox and his daughter Ana (Sabdiel Quintana) Rodarte of Willcox along with 18 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Leovardo, Jose, Juanita and Elsas. Preceding him in death was his first wife, Maria on May 21, 2008. A prayer service was held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel with a funeral service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
