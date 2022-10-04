Jesusa "Sue" Price, 66

SIERRA VISTA — After a difficult battle with cancer, Jesusa “Sue” Encarnacion Price passed away peacefully with loved ones in her home on September 28, 2022.
Born in the Philippines but raised and educated in San Francisco, California. Sue was 66 years old and will be remembered as a kind, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of her family first before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her personal and professional life with courage and dignity, as a daughter, sister, mother, and friend to all those she befriended in her life’s journey. She recently retired from government civilian service on Fort Huachuca, Arizona serving over 20 years as a Civilian Human Resources Specialist.
In wonderful memory, she was a source of inspiration to all those who knew her and who loved her.
Sue is survived by her partner, Mark Whewell, her son Jason R. Price and daughter in law Carina Ngayan, and brothers Enrique Encarnacion Jr., Manuel Encarnacion, and Anthony Encarnacion.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Price Jr. and her parents, Enrique Encarnacion and Presentacion Papa Encarnacion.
Funeral services will be held at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona, on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 9:45 AM. Committal services will follow at the Southerner Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona, at 11:00AM.
Reception will be held at Pizzeria Mimosa, 4755 E Neapolitan Way #669, Hereford, Arizona 85615 starting at 12:00pm.