Jesusa "Sue" Price, 66

SIERRA VISTA — After a difficult battle with cancer, Jesusa “Sue” Encarnacion Price passed away peacefully with loved ones in her home on September 28, 2022.

Born in the Philippines but raised and educated in San Francisco, California. Sue was 66 years old and will be remembered as a kind, caring, and giving person who always put the needs of her family first before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her personal and professional life with courage and dignity, as a daughter, sister, mother, and friend to all those she befriended in her life’s journey. She recently retired from government civilian service on Fort Huachuca, Arizona serving over 20 years as a Civilian Human Resources Specialist.

