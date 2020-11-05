Jewel D. (Sides) Meadows, 96

VERNON, TEXAS — Jewel D (Sides) Meadows passed away October 30, 2020 at age 96. She was born and raised in Raytown, Missouri and then attended the Kansas City Art Institute where she studied interior design. She married Reverend Howard Meadows in 1949 and they lived most of their lives in the desert southwest where Howard taught school and pastored numerous small churches. She is preceded in death by Howard (2011); her parents, Virgil and Ollie Sides; a brother, Kenneth; and a twin sister, Carmen (infant). She is survived by two children, her son David (Denise) Meadows and her daughter, Deborah (Bruce) Roberts, all of Arizona. There will be no services at this time.

