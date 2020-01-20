Jill Susan Rasmussen, 66
SIERRA VISTA—Jill Susan Rasmussen passed away peacefully at her home on December 9, 2019. She is now able to rest free of pain with the angels and our Lord and Savior. She was born on April 25, 1953 in Granville, New York, though resided in Arizona for 28 years. Being a free spirit, she was loved by so many and touched the souls of all those who came in contact with her. Her passion and desire to work with the public was shown by managing many thrift stores here in Sierra Vista. She also worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in Salem, New York in her younger years. She enjoyed time spent with family, (especially getting together for the holidays), watching her grandsons play basketball, and shopping the thrift stores collecting treasures.
Jill is survived by her husband Jon Rasmussen of Sierra Vista, children; Molly Robinson, Patricia DeCoteau, and Joshua Rasmussen of Sierra Vista; Kelly Faucher of Vermont; Darla Godsey and Denise DeCoteau of Texas; siblings: Cheryl and Gary Linedoll of Sierra Vista; Gayle and Allen Cerkowniak of Hereford; and Wendy and Louis Burch of Whetstone; grandchildren: Kayla, Ricky and Jared Faucher of Vermont; Kayden, Khalil, Alianna and Alizah Robinson of Sierra Vista; great-grandchildren: Kasen and Avah of Vermont.
She was preceded in death by mother Muriel Hubbard (Hansen), Ralph Hansen (step-father), Lloyd Croff (father) and Dorcas Kopa (step-mother). As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will be missed dearly. Gone by sight but forever in our hearts.
