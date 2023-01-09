Jim Kolbe, 80

JIM KOLBE
JUNE 28 1942 – DECEMBER 3, 2022
TUCSON— Born in Evanston Illinois on June 28, 1942 to Walter and Helen Kolbe, Jim soon adopted Arizona as his home state at the age of 5 when his family moved to their recently purchased cattle ranch, Rail X Ranch, near Patagonia.
He attended elementary and high school in Patagonia until the age of 15 when he was appointed to serve as a page in the U.S. Senate, appointed by Senator Barry Goldwater. He graduated from Capitol Page School in 1960 as valedictorian in his class.
His trajectory from then on was a clear path to a career in politics beginning with earning a BA degree from Northwestern University, attending a year-long international studies abroad in cities in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, and an MBA from Stanford University.
After college he served in the U.S, Navy as commander of swift boat operations during the Vietnam war for which he was presented with a Congressional Medal of Valor.
His political career was launched in 1976 by being elected to the Arizona Senate where he served for six years. In 1984 he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives where he served for twenty-two extraordinary years representing eastern Tucson and southeastern Arizona and left a legacy that makes the world a better place through his tireless efforts to preserve precious lands and cultural treasures, create sound economic policy, and promote free trade and the North American Free Trade Agreement.
After retiring from Congress, Jim became a senior Transatlantic Fellow for the German Marshall Fund, served on the board of counselors of McLarty Associates, and established JTK Consulting representing the interest of Arizona clients in the U.S. Congress.
His many years of community service included memberships, boards of directors of numerous organizations, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations in Arizona and Washington DC. He was a member of the Council of Foreign Relations. He received numerous honors, awards, and tributes, most notable among them is the George C. Marshall Award for Distinguished Service, John S. McCain Award for Lifetime Service to Arizona, Tucson’s Man of the Year, 2006 Arizona Heritage Award, and induction into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame.
He was successful and admired on many fronts. But he was proudest of his role as a mentor to the many young men and women who benefited from his wisdom, years of experience, and expert advice. He touched our lives in so many ways—as a devoted husband of Héctor Alfonso, generous brother and uncle and through his years of public service—but, most of all as a true friend. Jim was a man known not only for his convictions, work ethic, and integrity but also for a kindness, warmth, humility, and generosity that illuminated all he did in life.
Beside his husband, Héctor, Jim is survived by sisters Beth Kolbe and Ginny Rousseau, sister-in-law, Mary Kolbe, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, and many friends and colleagues.
A Memorial Service for Jim will be held on Saturday, January 28, 3:00 PM at the Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd, Tucson. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Jim’s memory to any of the following charitable organizations: Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Casa de los Niños, Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center, James T. Kolbe Scholarship fund at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
