Joan Louise Conley Stryker Bunn, 86
DRESDEN, NEW YORK—Joan Louise Conley Stryker Bunn, 86, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Penn Yan, New York passed away on July 18, 2018, at Geneva General Hospital in New York. She was born on May 1, 1932, in Hartford, Connecticut to Oscar and Cora (Harrison) Conley. She came to visit Arizona in 1970 and decided to stay. Prior to coming to Arizona, she lived in the Penn Yan, New York area. Joan enjoyed bowling, knitting, crocheting, bingo, and watching wrestling. She was active in the VFW, Elks, American Legion, and Potter Fire Department auxiliaries. Many will remember her from her years of bowling and when she called bingo at the VFW and Elks in Sierra Vista. Those surviving Joan include: nine children, Jay (Shelli) Stryker of Kearney, Missouri; Connie (Brad) Baughman of Dresden, New York; Paula Wolff of Dresden, New York; Vicki Stryker of Peoria, Arizona; Robert Stryker of Penn Yan, New York; Daniel (Ginny) Stryker of Penn Yan, New York; Larry (Bev) Stryker of Omaha, Nebraska; Barry Stryker of Dundee, New York; and Penny Stryker-Farris of Penn Yan, New York. Also surviving Joan are 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; two half-sisters, Janice Conley Dailey and Carol Conley Mintier; and one half-brother, Gary (Mary) Nealis, all of Sierra Vista; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Jimmy Bun; son, Dennis Stryker; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Dick Barr; sister, Donna Covert; brother, Harold Conley; brothers-in-law, Phil Dailey and Bob Mintier; sister-in-law, Viola Fraker; and her parents.
Funeral services for Joan were held in Penn Yan, New York following her death. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at the Post Cemetery on Fort Huachuca, Arizona. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW in Sierra Vista on Friday, September 27, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. All who knew Joan are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cochise County Humane Society, CCHS, P.O. Box 1516, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85636, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Virginia 22215.
