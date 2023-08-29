TUCSON—Joan Montgomery Jones, 78, much loved Mom, Gram and sister, passed away August 15th, 2023. Her devoted husband, Everett Jay Jones Jr preceded her in death in 2020. She leaves behind four children- Jill Jones Forsythe (Nick), Lori Jones Stathis (John), Everett Jay Jones III (Laurie), Lee Montgomery Jones (Rosie) and brother Michael Montgomery. She had ten grandchildren- Justin, Jennifer (Ron), Skylar, Spencer (Grace), Everett Jay IV, Trevor, Troy, Alexandra, Danielle (Ray), Lee Jr. and five great grandchildren- Jayden, Emma, Hunter, Alice and Logan.
Joan was born in St. Louis, Missouri and moved to San Francisco in high school. She attended the University of Arizona which is when she met Jay. She was taking summer school classes in Hawaii, Hula Dancing and History of the Pacific, which was taught by James Michner. Jay was stationed in Pearl Harbor. They met, dated long distance and married in 1957. Joan moved to Douglas and built a life there with Jay. They were both active in and supported the community. Joan and Jay raised their four children in Douglas and after the youngest started school, Joan went to work teaching at A Avenue Elementary. She enjoyed teaching for many years and often ran into former students who remembered her as a tough, but really good teacher.
Joan was a member of St Stephens Episcopal Church, Chapter BJ of P.E.O. and various other social groups. She and Jay enjoyed traveling and went all over the world. Two of their favorite places were Maui and Kino Bay where they enjoyed the beach life and getting away. They had a cabin in the Mountains where Joan spent nearly every summer. She loved her getaway and enjoyed reading, hiking and gathering with family and friends.
Joan resided at a care center in Tucson the last several years and missed Jay greatly. We are grateful for the care she received and are happy they are together again. Any donation in her name may be made to P.E.O., The Cancer Foundation or to Friends of Cave Creek Canyon in Portal, Arizona.
She will be laid to rest in late October at the Old post cemetery where she joins her husband, Everett Jay Jones Jr.