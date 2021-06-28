Willcox — Joan Petersen of Willcox passed away on June 21, 2021, in Tucson at the age of 82. She was born in Douglas, Arizona on September 2, 1938, to Anthony LeRoy Mortenson and Nona Louise (nee Shirley) Mortenson. Joan was a loving homemaker, worked at the Willcox Sale Barn (Willcox Livestock Auction) for over 20 years and at Circle K for numerous years. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints. On May 1, 1958, in Deming, New Mexico she married Wayne Petersen who survives her. Joan is also survived by her children Michael Petersen of Tucson, Sheryl (Andrew) Koch of Safford, Lisa (Daniel) Atkins and Tricia Petersen both of Tucson. Her grandchildren Cherie (Jason Pittman), Derek, Tyler, Briana, Jared, and Dustin along with her great grandchildren Corbin, Juliette and Laila also survive her. Joan’s sister Thelma Crabtree of Kerrville, Texas also is surviving. Preceding her in death were her parents and a brother Roy Lee Mortenson. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, Willcox Chapel. Dedication of Grave will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Whitewater Cemetery in Elfrida, Arizona. Contributions may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Assoc. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
