HEREFORD— Joan and her twin brother John grew up in Dallas Texas. Joan received a degree in Psychology from A & M University.
After a few years of living and working in Texas, New York, and California, Joan started her own printing company in Seattle, Washington.
After running that very successful business for almost a decade, Joan moved to California and started her career in Real Estate. Joan moved to Hereford, Arizona in 2015 where she continued her career in Real Estate. At Long Realty, Joan became a top producer and a vital part of the office very quickly. Joan's marketing background came in very helpful in her real estate business. She graciously and generously shared her best practice and professional tips with her fellow agents. Joan took on many leadership positions during her career in Real Estate. She contributed on a large scale to the Realtors Association as a SAAR/SAMLS board member for many years and then was elected President.
She was the Women's Council of Realtor board member and served as their President as well.
Joan was part of the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce Leadership Training and as a result, was a part of many advisory committees in the city and county.
Joan served on the Huachuca 50, U of A, S.V. Economic Development, to name a few.
Joan had a passion for nature, photography, and baking, and was an avid gardener, all passions that kept her very busy outside of her business. Of course, along with her many pets was her loyal and adorable Joey. Joan loved the Sierra Vista area and enjoyed photographing the beautiful landscapes here and around Cochise County.
Joan touched the lives of many people including her cherished real estate clients and colleagues, the community in which she lived and worked, and a special group of dear friends.
On the rare occasion that something didn't work out the way Joan had planned, she would simply say with a smile on her face and a full heart ........
WELL.......... Life is Good!
Joan made life good for so many people. She will be dearly missed.