Joanne Bowen, 69

SIERRA VISTA--Joanne passed away in peace and comfort with her sisters and niece by her side on April 29, 2022. She was born September 01 ,1952 to Robert Edward Bowen and Dolores May Bowen in Baltimore, Maryland. Joanne grew up in Dundalk, Maryland and graduated high school in 1971 at Dundalk High School. Her family moved to Sierra Vista,
Arizona in July 1971. Joanne was a loyal employee at Pioneer Title Company for 28 years as Title and Deed examiner. Joanne so enjoyed music, art, the movies, casinos, Arizona DiamondBacks, fashion and had an eye for decorating. Joanne adored her nieces and nephews. She liked to joke and occasionally pulled off some good ones on Dad. Joanne is survived by her siblings Robert Edward Bowen Jr., Susan Ann Soughers (Daniel) and Phyllis Ann Strongoli (Paul) and her little dog Gracie; Joanne's nieces and nephews Tori Schubert, Ryan Schubert, Denise Schubert, Stephanie Stalans, Lisa Strongoli, Joseph Strongoli, Sara Martinez, and Louie Martinez. We would like to express our gratitude to Bright Star Home Health, TMC Medical Center, Phoenix Psychiatric and Medical Hospital, and Via Elegante Assisted Living and Memory Care. Joanne loved and was deeply loved and cared for by her family. She is at Peace and will live in everlasting harmony with all the Angels and Saints in Heaven.
Visitation and Rosary for Joanne is set for Thursday, May 5 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S. Hwy 92. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr. Arrangements by Steve at Hatfield Funeral Home.