Joanne "Joan" Kowalec “Lapszys”, 82

BENSON — Joanne "Joan" Kowalec, age 82 of Benson, Arizona, passed away early morning on March 21, 2021. She was born on June 24, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas Lapszys and Jennie (Osesek) Lapszys.
She graduated from St. Barbara Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois. She worked at the following: Illinois Bell (AT&T), drove a school bus, food service for Six Flag's Great America, retail at Hornsby's, then Target, retiring in 2004. She loved to bowl and play indoor volleyball. She was a member of the Benson ELK's, and was the best host for the Ice Cream Social and Christmas Bazar at Our Lady of Lourdes in Benson, Arizona.
Joan was preceeded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Daniel F. Kowalec and daughter Elizabeth M. Kowalec.
She is survived by her loving daughters: Linda McGeever (Phil), Christina Kowalec (Craid LeBeuf), Janice Kowalec, Danette Ware, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. Joan will be missed by many.
Services were held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Benson, Arizona on Friday March 26, 2021. Her final resting place will be with her husband at the Southern Arizona Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Burial will be Wednesday, March 31 2021 at 12:00 p.m.
