Joanne Rogers Harbinson, 82

SIERRA VISTA–She was born December 21, 1937, in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of the late Veva Mae and James Isome. She was the youngest of 6 kids. When she graduated high school she moved to San Diego, California. In 1960, she married Darrell Joe Rogers, who died in December 1972. They had 3 children which she raised by herself. Once her kids were grown, she met and married Norman Paul Harbinson in May 1990. They were married until his death in January 2014. In 1994 they retired to Sierra Vista, Arizona.
She retired from San Andreas Regional Center in 1994. She was an active member of the Lion’s/Lioness’ Club for 25 years. Her favorite club was her family. She enjoyed having all her kids, grandkids and great-grandkid around her. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. She was always up for a party. She loved to dance with her husband. She was a great baker and her Christmas cookies were famous.
She is survived by her son Charles Rogers of Manteca, California; her daughter and son-in-law Pamela and Steve Figures of Manteca, California; her son and daughter-in-law Eric and Kellie Rogers of Sierra Vista, Arizona; grandchildren, Adam Rogers of Tampa, Florida; Amanda Barrios; Ashlie Rogers; Katherine Rogers; Adalyne Rogers of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Jennifer Huang of Hayward, California; James Rogers of Reno, Nevada; Darrell Rogers of Tucson, Arizona; Josephe Rogers of Fort Hood, Texas; great-grandchildren, Leticia Orozco; Lain Rogers; Amelia Rogers; Jaina Huang; Lily Stiner-Barrios; Azalea Barrios; siblings, Floyd Isome of Deltona, Florida; Russell Isome Illinois.
The services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 S. Hwy. 92 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She will be cremated.
After the service we will have a gathering at her granddaughters', Amanda Barrios at 173 School Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona all are welcome.
