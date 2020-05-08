Jodi Maloney, 48

MESA —Jodi Maloney was born in Sierra Vista, Arizona on March 23, 1971. She passed away unexpectedly at her home in Mesa, Arizona on March 17, 2020. She is survived by her parents Jim and Joyce Maloney of Elgin, Arizona. Her brother Jim (Jackie) Elgin, Arizona. Nephews Jimmy (Courtney), Queen Creek, Arizona, Justin (Mariana) Tucson, Arizona, Joel (Rachel) Cascabel, Arizona; her daughters Katie Mann and Michaela Mann of San Tan Valley Arizona; several nieces, nephews and cousins.The love of her life was her 2 year old grandson, Isaiah. Jodi was a student at Maxine’s School of Dance for 15 years and a graduate of Buena High School class of 1989. She had a great love of animals-especially her dog Nala. A celebration of life is pending at this time. Jodi was born in Sierra Vista Arizona to Jim and Joyce Maoley on March 23, 1971.

