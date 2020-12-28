Joe Ayala, 61

WILLCOX — Joe Ayala of Willcox passed away in Tucson on December 20, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born in Abernathy, Texas on August 5, 1959 to Jose Ayala and Ninfa DeLeon Ayala. Joe retired from the City of Willcox after 23 years as the Utility Foreman, after retirement he continued to be a water treatment tester. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Willcox Elks Lodge #2131. On November 28, 1983 in Willcox he married his wife Dolores who survives him. Also surviving are his children Tammy Fimbres of Willcox and Joseph Ayala of Phoenix and his grandchildren; Ayden and Alex Fimbres both of Willcox and Elyanna Ayala and Manuel Balderas both of Phoenix. Joe is also survived by his mother Ninfa Ayala and his siblings Rosie Ayala and Gabriel (Tonya) Ayala all of Willcox. Preceding him in death was his father, his brother Pete and his sister Ramona Pesina.
A Rosary will be offered 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel with Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
