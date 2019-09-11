Joe Ben Tackett, 79
EVERGREEN, COLORADO— Joe Ben Tackett, 79, of Evergreen, Colorado, formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, and Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Evergreen.
He was born January 30, 1940, in Phoenix, Arizona, son of the late John and Minnie Tackett.
Joe is survived by his brother, Gene Tackett and his wife, Mary; his sister-in-law, Janet Tackett; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his youngest brother, Jerry Tackett.
Joe was a gentle soul who never met a stranger. He loved to tell jokes, sneak junk food, and flirt with the ladies.
A funeral mass was held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, 1425 E. Yaqui Street, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650 where his ashes were also interred.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.