Joe L. Martinez, Sr., 91

TUCSON — Joe L. Martinez, Sr. was born to Pedro and Francisca Martinez on July 6, 1929, in Douglas, Arizona. A fighter to the end, he went to be with the Lord on June 12, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Frank Martinez Sr., and nephews Pete and Luis Martinez.
He is survived by his loving and patient wife, Eloisa (Locha) of 69 years. He was father to Lorraine M. Varela (Louie) and Joe Martinez, Jr (Anita). He was grandfather to Aaron and AJ Varela. He was also an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews that always held a special place in his heart.
He grew up attending schools in Pirtleville and Douglas before briefly attending Liceo Franco Mexicano (a bilingual school in French and Spanish) in Mexico City, Mexico.
He travelled all over Mexico and the US before returning to Douglas in 1950. He met his wife Locha in 1952 while cruising the local scene in his new Buick. They married just six months later.
His love of cars led him to pursue car sales for Southern Arizona Auto Company for over 40 years before retiring in 2001. He then moved with his wife to Tucson to help raise his grandkids. He loved watching his boys play sports, and he was always happy to let them drive his Chevy trucks.
He loved baseball and boxing and would always watch his favorite teams on TV. Joe was a man of great strength, resilience and faith. He had a way of using these qualities to guide and encourage his family throughout life’s obstacles. We will greatly miss the patriarch of our family.
Private memorial services are pending and will be held at a later date.