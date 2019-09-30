Joe L. Montgomery, 88

SIERRA VISTA—Joe L. Montgomery, died peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Canyon Vista Medical Center. A very big thank you to the doctors and nurses who took such good care of him. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Olive A. Montgomery. From his first marriage, he is survived by three children who live in California.
Joe was born December 10, 1930, in Dallas, Texas to William Montgomery and Velma Scott Montgomery. He spent most of his life in California before moving to Sierra Vista in 2004. He proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War.
During his retirement, he enjoyed listening to the Bible with J. Vernon McGee going through every book of the Bible which took five years.
Honor services will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona on October 2, 2019, at Noon.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.