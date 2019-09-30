Joe L. Montgomery, 88

Joe L. Montgomery, 88

SIERRA VISTA—Joe L. Montgomery, died peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Canyon Vista Medical Center. A very big thank you to the doctors and nurses who took such good care of him. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Olive A. Montgomery. From his first marriage, he is survived by three children who live in California.

Joe was born December 10, 1930, in Dallas, Texas to William Montgomery and Velma Scott Montgomery. He spent most of his life in California before moving to Sierra Vista in 2004. He proudly served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War.

During his retirement, he enjoyed listening to the Bible with J. Vernon McGee going through every book of the Bible which took five years.

Honor services will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona on October 2, 2019, at Noon.

