Joe Logan, 52

SIERRA VISTA — Joe Logan, age 52, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed peacefully through the gates of heaven where his mother Anita Lytle welcomed him with loving arms on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Joe is survived by his wife of 26 years, Dara, daughters Juliana and Jaiden and fur babies Bailey, Bandit and Reggie.
Joe was a supportive, loving and devoted husband, father, brother and cousin.
On April 12, 2019 Joe was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma. He defied all statistical odds after being given a prognosis of only 3 to 6 months. He battled this horrific disease for over 14 months. Joe showed tremendous perseverance throughout his journey and fought till the very last hour.
Joe was born on August 10, 1967 in McNary, Arizona. He spent his childhood years in Springerville, Arizona and attended Round Valley High School. He spent his young adult years in Flagstaff, Arizona where he met his wife, Dara. Joe then moved to Kingman, Arizona and worked for Don Laughlin as a Valet Manager at the Riverside Resort and Casino for 10 years in Laughlin, Nevada. Joe and his family moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 2006. He worked for Rutherford Diversified Industries for almost 14 years and he considered them his second family. Joe's family, friends and co-workers described Joe as hard working, resilient, loyal, dedicated and faithful. Joe was an avid Notre Dame and Raiders sports fan. He enjoyed 80's rock music, playing horseshoes, golfing and spending time with his family and friends.
Funeral services to be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista, Az 85635. Burial services immediately following the funeral service to be held at Cochise Memory Gardens, 5590 E. Charleston Road, Sierra Vista, Az 85635.
