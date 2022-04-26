SILVER CITY, NEW MEXICO — Joe R. Martinez, 81 of Silver City, New Mexico peacefully passed away from kidney failure on April 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born Ceciillo Jose Romo Martinez to Clotilde and Margarito Martinez in Bisbee, Arizona on November 22, 1940. He was married to the love of his life Irma T. Martinez for 61 wonderful years. He served honorably in the National Guard for several years. Joe was a haul truck driver for Phelps Dodge mining company in Bisbee and Morenci, Arizona for 37 years and retired from Chino mines in Silver City where he made his home. He is survived by his wife Irma, children Pat Armijo (Herman) of Silver City, Berna Madril (Paul) of Gilbert, Arizona, Marty (Kelly) Martinez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Mario (Tricia) Martinez of Silver City, New Mexico. His sisters Lola Gonzalez of Flagstaff, Arizona, Margaret Figueroa of Sierra Vista, Arizona and brother Cosme Martinez of Sierra Vista, Arizona. He has 13 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He loved camping, fishing, grilling, playing golf and poker. He had a great sense of humor. We would like to thank the hospice center, the dialysis center, doctors, and neighbors. He will be missed by his entire family! Rest in peace Joe.
Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements have been made with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory “Trusted Care for the ones you Love.” ~ 575-537-0777.