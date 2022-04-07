John A Hyde, Sr, 79

SIERRA VISTA — John A Hyde, Sr, of Sierra Vista, Arizona went home to be with his beloved Savior on August 31, 2021 at 79 years old. He is survived by his wife Lillie of 59 years, sons: John Hyde, Jr (Freida) and Stephen Hyde (Esther), daughter, Meda Henderson (Tim), all of Hereford, Arizona and daughter, Rebecca Prust (Dale) of Walnut Grove, Missouri, 17 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
John met his Sweetheart, Lillie, at Bible College in Miracle Valley, Arizona. He worked at Honeywell Bull in Phoenix, Arizona until they closed their doors in the late 1980’s. He then moved his family to Sierra Vista, Arizona where he went on to get an Engineering Certificate. He retired soon after due to ongoing heart problems.
John was well known for being a hard worker and for his love for his family. He knew the importance of family and spent every summer vacation taking his family to Virginia so they could spend time with Lillie’s family. He also made many trips to Missouri to visit his oldest daughter’s family and also his youngest daughter’s family when they lived there. He would do anything he could to help out his family. He adored his grandchildren and spent as much time with them as he could.
John also loved the outdoors. While living and working in Phoenix, Arizona he took his family camping at every opportunity. He instilled in them a love for hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. More than all these things, John loved the Lord Jesus Christ and lived for Him. If you would have asked him what his greatest accomplishment was, he would have said teaching his children and grandchildren to love the Lord. John is greatly missed by his loved ones but we are secure in the knowledge that we will see him again.
The family has been concentrating on taking care of Lillie and the homestead in John’s absence. Due to this, Covid19, and illness, the family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date.