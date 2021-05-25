John Alfred Henry, 66

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — Henry, John Alfred, age 66, retiree in Myrtle Beach, long time resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona and then Fairfax, Virginia, passed away on May 19, 2021. John was born on November 15, 1954 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. He was a 1976 graduate of West Point Academy and served in the military. John had worked in computer software development for 30 years with EDSI.
John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Michelle (DiNanno); children: Laura Strand (Christopher), Jennifer Henry, Christopher Henry (Jennifer); sisters, Jo Randolph (Richard), Jan Powers (the late Dwight); grandchildren, Penelope Strand, Asa Grey Henry; many nieces and nephews. Parents: Deceased, John C. and Kathleen Kvool Henry. John was a fun-loving spirit with a terrific sense of humor, a golfing and cycling enthusiast, runner and hiker, master of dad jokes, a real history buff, a trivia expert, and an intensely avid reader who enjoyed time with cherished family and friends.
The Zoom memorial celebration of John’s life will be Saturday, May 29, at 2PM (EST). In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Duke Cancer Institute in memory of John Henry http://gifts.duke.edu/dci.