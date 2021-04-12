John Alonzo Staggs, 90

BOWIE — John Alonzo Staggs of Bowie passed away in Tucson on April 5, 2021 at the age of 90. John was born in Tucson on October 17, 1930 to Elmer A. Staggs and Hilda Staggs (nee Journey) and was a lifelong Arizona native. He served in the United States Army during Korea, and was honorably discharged on June 14, 1953 as Private First Class and was transferred to the Army reserve until October 31, 1956. John was the water operator for the Bowie Water Department, was an avid rock hound and enjoyed collecting WWII memorabilia. He is survived by his adopted family Roddy and Vonda Hale. Preceding him in death was his young daughter Hilda E. Staggs on July 28, 1964 and his wife Lucille Hadaway Staggs August 10, 2009. Graveside Services will be 10:30a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Desert Rest Cemetery in Bowie with military honors rendered by the Fort Huachuca Military Honor Guard. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

