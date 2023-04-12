SIERRA VISTA— With deepest regret, the Healey family announces the passing of John Anthony Healey, 83, of Sierra Vista Arizona who passed away on April 1, 2023 of natural causes.
Born July 3, 1939, in Brooklyn New York, John was a car enthusiast and was a member of the Hummingbird Car Club, various local Hot Rod Clubs and was frequently seen with John Durante at Schlotzsky's Friday night car shows where he proudly presented his award-winning Brass edition 1913 Model T Ford. He was also an early supporter and modeler of RC Airplanes and a HAM Radio Operator.
His education included a HS degree from Anthony Wayne HS in Wayne New Jersey and some College courses. This led to a career in Engineering and worked for the Singer Kearfott division in New Jersey. Later he relocated to California and worked for Litton Industries and Northrop Grumman Corporation in research and development where he was on a team that held a patent for optical waveguide assembly.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Chris Healey; four children from a previous marriage: Marjorie Healey, John W. Healey, Scott Healey (deceased) and Patrick Healey; five Grandchildren and two Great Grandchildren; his brother William and his wife Joann and numerous nieces and nephews.
At his request there will be no services. In lieu of flower the family Donations to Southland Collie Rescue at: https://collie.org/donate