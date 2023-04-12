John Anthony Healey, 83

SIERRA VISTA— With deepest regret, the Healey family announces the passing of John Anthony Healey, 83, of Sierra Vista Arizona who passed away on April 1, 2023 of natural causes.

Born July 3, 1939, in Brooklyn New York, John was a car enthusiast and was a member of the Hummingbird Car Club, various local Hot Rod Clubs and was frequently seen with John Durante at Schlotzsky's Friday night car shows where he proudly presented his award-winning Brass edition 1913 Model T Ford. He was also an early supporter and modeler of RC Airplanes and a HAM Radio Operator.

