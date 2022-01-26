John Beckman, 82

GREEN VALLEY — John (Jack) R. Beckman passed away in his sleep on December 11, 2021 at his home in Green Valley, Arizona. He lived in Sierra Vista, Arizona for 33 years prior to moving to Green Valley in 2019. Jack was born on November 17, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Cooley High School in Detroit in 1959. He also received an Associates in Science Degree from Baylor University in 1975.
Jack joined the US Coast Guard in March 1959 and retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9) in October 1985. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 2065, American Legion Post 52, Life Member H.O.G. Chief Petty Officers USCG. He is also a former member of the Tombstone Vigilantes. While serving in the USCG, Master Chief Jack Beckman earned several awards: USCG Good Conduct Medal (7 times), Expert Pistol Shot Medal, Expert Rifle Shot Medal, National Defense Service Medal, USCG Unit Commendation (2 times), USCG Meritorious Unit Commendation, Commandant’s Letter of Commendation (2 times), and USCG Achievement Medal. During a short separation from the USCG in the early 1970s, Jack served as a Phoenix Police Officer for 3 years. He was selected as the Phoenix Police Officer of the Month once for saving a woman’s life.
Jack’s wife, Kay Marie Beckman, passed away March 11, 2012. They were together for 57 years. Jack’s parents were the late Donald E. and Betty A. Beckman. Jack’s father served a Detroit police officer for 25 year before retiring as a Lieutenant. Jack has a sister, Judith Haynes, who lives in Tucson. Jack is survived by his son, Donald G. Beckman (Denver, Colorado), and daughter, Lori A. Beckman (San Diego, California). He also is survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.