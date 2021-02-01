John Benedict Sullivan, 58

After a lengthy battle with cancer, John B. Sullivan passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021, at a care facility in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
John was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and was one of five children born to Terrence Richard Sullivan and Patricia Ann Sullivan. John grew up in Neodesha, Kansas, where he developed many life-long friendships and became known as an enthusiastic connoisseur of anything related to science, technology, and music. After the sudden death of his mother, John’s family relocated to Leadville, Colorado, where John graduated high school. Shortly after his graduation, John enlisted in the United States Navy where he honorably dedicated 20 years to its service. The Navy gave John the opportunity to travel the world and master a variety of languages. When his Navy career ended, John spent a few years in Florida before moving to southern Arizona to be closer to his brother and his brother’s family.
John is survived by eight siblings, six nephews, and five nieces.
The funeral service for John is planned as follows: Rosary at 11:00 a.m. on February 10, 2021, at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sierra Vista, Arizona, Mass will follow.
A live stream of the service will take place on St. Andrew Church’s YouTube page which can be found here:http:// YouTube.com/c/StAndrewtheApostleRomanCatholicParish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests people make a donation to "Folds of Honor" or a local charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.