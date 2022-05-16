John C ‘Jack’ Frisby, 91

BISBEE — John C “Jack” Frisby a devout Catholic passed away December 4th 2021. Jack was born in Chicago, Illinois May 20 1931. Jack grew up in Gilberts, Illinois and worked for Elgin Watch Company for over 40 years in the tool and diamond division. Jack was extremely ambitious and had a high energy level. Besides the full time job he owned and managed a Dairy Queen in St Charles, purchased in 1960 from the founder of Dairy Queen, Sherb Noble. He also had a Tastee Freeze in Elgin, Illinois known as Gee and Jays named after his best friend and business partner Gary Niefneckert and himself. Jack also owned and managed a 7-Eleven for several years.
Jack was a successful businessman, buying and selling real estate and automobiles, especially Cadillacs.
One of his greatest joys in his life was his family, friends and his dogs. He loved to entertain, prepare meals, play cards and travel, especially up in the mountains looking at wildlife and walking his dog, Polar, they were inseparable and will be buried together.
Jack was the only child of Francis Irene Frisby Tweedie and grandmother Mary Kate McMahoh Frisby who lavished him with love and as they aged he took great care of them and his life long companion June Sidley.
One of Jack's many friends was Ryan Miele, after her death he continued to support her as an advisor of her endowment for animal welfare (part of the Arizona Community Foundation) working with other advisers and close friends Janet and Mary Scrudder. They were able to award over $400,000 Scrudder dollars to animal care organizations in Cochise county.
Jack leaves behind his nephew and niece Keith Frisby (Donna Kay), his goddaughter Colleen McKeawn and many close friends from Bisbee, Arizona and Elgin, Illinois. Gary Niefneckert, Marina Ackma, Ralph Parra and family, Bob and Cindy Beaugureau, Steve and Darlene Oetgen, Sandy Calhoun, Anglisa and Bob Pilgrim, Brent Weller, Michelle and Shiela Brown, Dj and Nick Marlene, Lanzs Kay Nattolini, Juanita Candiff and Joy Oclock.
A memorial service and celebration of Jack's life will be celebrated May 20th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elgin, Illions at 10:00am. We all miss him dearly along with several friends from Douglas, Mike Arrevalo and friends that he would try to have breakfast with every morning.
He enriched the lives of all who knew him, he was a God loving man, always willing to help anyone in need, donating furniture, clothes, and food to the shelters and schools in Naco, Mexico.