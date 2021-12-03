SIERRA VISTA — John C. Johnson, Jr., a 33 year resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, son of the late John Clifton Johnson, Sr. and Elsie Leona Stewart, was born October 14, 1931 in Penllyn, Pennsylvania. He departed this life peacefully November 25, 2021 at Canyon Vista Medical Center, with his wife of 36 years at his side.
“Buddy” as he was fondly known by most who knew him, graduated from Ambler High School in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served from 1950 to 1954; was employed at Merck, Sharpe & Dohme while attending Cheyney University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Arts. He later pursued graduate studies at Temple University where he discovered his passion for educating, mentoring and supporting the development of students. He more than achieved his legacy serving as an Associate Professor of Industrial Arts at Cheney from 1970 to 1972, and as a Visual Communication Instructor, in the Wissahickon Pennsylvania School District, from 1972 until he retired in 1988. Upon his arrival in Sierra Vista, he once again found his way back to the classroom to do that which he loved, substitute teaching in the Sierra Vista Public School District and on the Fort Huachuca Army Base.
John was preceded in death by his brother James Jones, and sister Janet A. Queenan. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Katherine, sons, John C. Johnson III, Gregory P. Johnson (Enette) of Pennsylvania, Mark A. Johnson (Rhonda) of Florida, Frank W. Foster (Lisa) of Massachusetts, daughters, Jennifer L. Johnson of Pennsylvania, Denise M. Foster of Arizona, 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, sisters, Elsie J. Queenan of Pennsylvania, Mary Ann Brown (Edward) of Florida, brother William L .Johnson (Rhoda) of Arizona, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in John’s name to Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, P. O. Box 626, Sierra Vista, AZ 85636.