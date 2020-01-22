John Calvin Hines Jr., 71

HEREFORD—John passed away at home on January 17, 2020. He was a retired Vietnam Veteran with 3 tours. A recipient of 2 purple hearts and a bronze star along with many more accomplishments and awards for his service . He loved being a soldier, serving most of his 20 year career jumping from airplanes. John was a humble man that loved life and spending time with his family. We are very proud of the life he led and the example we had for a father.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years JoAnn Hines. He had 6 children; Michael Mains, Eugene Mains, Cynthia Mains Richmond, John C Hines III, Wendy Hines Telander and Deseri Hines Wilkerson. He has 13 Grandchildren and 9 Great grandchildren.

There will be a small memorial at 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail. Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020.

