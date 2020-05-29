John Charles Appelin, 40
ALBUQUERQUE, NEWMEXICO — John Charles Appelin passed away April 23, 2020 at home with his loving partner Morgan Russell by his side after a short battle with cancer.
John was born in Sierra Vista, Arizona October 13, 1979 to Charles L. Appelin and Patti A. (Appelin) Hartzell. He grew up and attended school in Sierra Vista. He moved to Tucson and on February 28, 2000 met his partner Morgan Russell. They spent the last 20 years together moving to San Francisco, California for six years; then moving to Albuquerque where they have resided for the last 13 years.
John kept in contact with many of his childhood friends and made many new friends. He was an antique collector and couldn’t pass up a bargain.
John was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John L. Appelin, his maternal grandmother Emma Marie Trader, his uncle Terry F. Trader Sr., all of his great-great grandparents, many other family and his very dear friend and mentor, Jim Booden.
He is survived by his partner Morgan Russell, parents Charles L. Appelin (Tammy), Patti A. Hartzell, a sister Kristie Alston (Brett), niece Alizabeth Fasano (Andrew), nephew Andrew Pennington (Brittany), paternal granny Frances Appelin, maternal grandfather Leo F. Trader, many other aunts, uncles, close cousins and many good friends.
John was a lovely and unique young man and had an incredible and uncanny ability to show the people he loved that they should always do better and always do the right thing. John left behind a legendary legacy of selflessness and unconditional love for his family and his partner of 20 years. John will be missed but never forgotten.
Per John’s wishes, there will be no services or memorial.
