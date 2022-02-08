John Clabourne, Sr., 81

SIERRA VISTA — Son, brother, soldier, Police Officer, horse whisperer, and banjo player.
John was born July 27, 1940, in Wakefield, Virginia, to Byrd and Julia Clabourne. He attended school in Sussex County, Virginia and at the University of Alaska.
John served twenty years in the U.S. Army. His entire career was in the Military Police Corps, with tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam. After retiring from the Army (SFC), John was hired by the City of Sierra Vista Police Department.
John's family includes wife, Gerri; sons, John Jr. (LeAnn) and Christopher (Susanne); grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Byrd Jr. and Lorenzo; and sister, Brenda (Earl) Clark.
John was an avid horseman. Horse actives, to include serving as Director of the Sierra Vista Little Britches Rodeo and as one of the original volunteers of C.A.N.T.E.R (Cochise Area Network of Therapeutic Resources).
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
Following his retirement from the City of Sierra Vista, he enjoyed playing the banjo in the Arthritis Brothers Old Time String Band.
If you knew John, enough said. We shall love you forever.
John requested in lieu of flowers, donations be sent in his name to C.A.N.T.E.R. (7388 E Chief Joseph Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650).
Interment with military honors will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona, on Tuesday, February 15th at 1:00pm. Those who would like to attend should arrive to the staging area no later than 12:40pm.