John David Womack, 65

SIERRA VISTA — John David Womack, 65 of Sierra Vista died Monday, October 24, 2022 at Banner University Medical Center, Tucson. John, son of the late Johnny Gilbert and Sonya Joy Ellen (Parkins) Womack was born in Memphis Tennessee on September 22, 1957. He is survived by his wife, Twala (nee Aaron), his children: Justin and CeCe Womack, Keith Womack and Erin and Tracy Womack-Sycks; His six grandchildren, David, Tianna, Yuna, Crystal, Sonya and Dakota, his brother Darrell and Robbin Womack, his sister, Kathy and Randy Bradford and predeceased by his brother Timothy Womack.

John was an Air Force child and he and his family moved from place to place. They finally settled down in Sanford, North Carolina and John graduated from Benhaven High School, Olivia, North Carolina in 1975.

