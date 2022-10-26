SIERRA VISTA — John David Womack, 65 of Sierra Vista died Monday, October 24, 2022 at Banner University Medical Center, Tucson. John, son of the late Johnny Gilbert and Sonya Joy Ellen (Parkins) Womack was born in Memphis Tennessee on September 22, 1957. He is survived by his wife, Twala (nee Aaron), his children: Justin and CeCe Womack, Keith Womack and Erin and Tracy Womack-Sycks; His six grandchildren, David, Tianna, Yuna, Crystal, Sonya and Dakota, his brother Darrell and Robbin Womack, his sister, Kathy and Randy Bradford and predeceased by his brother Timothy Womack.
John was an Air Force child and he and his family moved from place to place. They finally settled down in Sanford, North Carolina and John graduated from Benhaven High School, Olivia, North Carolina in 1975.
Upon his graduation John enlisted in The United States Army. He served his country during the Persian Gulf War and retired with the rank of Sergeant First Class with 20 years of service. He went on to continue his education at the University of Maryland and obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and to work as a Contractor for Department of the Army until 2019.
David loved riding his motorcycle with his friends, loved to hike and looking at the scenery around him, working on home projects and was a prolific reader.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista for services and Military Honors for John at 12 Noon.
There are no visiting hours and Hatfield Funeral Home of Sierra Vista has been entrusted with the arrangements.