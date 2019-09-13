SIERRA VISTA–John Nelson Dushensky was born in the summer of 1938 to Lillian Beatrice La Rue and Frank Joseph Dushensky in Poughkeepsie, New York.
He served 15 years in the U.S. Navy, was Past Commander of DAV Chapter 14, lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans Association #1093, and top in pest control sales and management including Orkin.
John was preceded in death by his son Mark and his late wife Edna Mary. John married Sandra Marie Wright on October 7, 2007. John is survived by John Joseph, Heather, Richard, Wayne, and Sonya. He was known for his generosity, positive attitude, and his compassionate spirit.
Viewing will be Friday, September 20 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista, Arizona with a memorial service Saturday, September 21 at 10:00 a.m., reception to follow at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Sierra Vista. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to be determined.
