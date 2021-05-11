John Economy, 96
BISBEE — John Economy, long-time resident of Bisbee, passed away Wednesday, May 5, in Tucson. John was born in Silvis, Illinois to George and Maria Lõhndorf Economy. The family moved to Bisbee when John was three years old. He was a first generation American of Greek — German descent and attended Bisbee schools until W.W.II.
Before retirement he owned Economy Building Supply, a local hardware store and lumber yard and Economy Builders. He worked in many locations throughout Cochise County including Indian Hills Plaza in Sierra Vista and the San Jose and Mountain Ranch neighborhoods. John took pride in his workmanship and made many friends through his business endeavors. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was involved in many civic activities during his life. John became a founding board member of the San Jose Fire District which has provided fire protection for a previously unserved area in Bisbee.
A World War II Navy veteran, John was assigned to the U.S.S, Logan ( Asian-Pacific Fleet) and made landings at Tinian, Saipan, and Iwo Jima. In February, 1945, under heavy Japanese bombardment, John piloted his landing craft taking troops and supplies onto the beaches of Iwo Jima. From the USS Logan’s 23 landing craft, only John’s craft remained intact when the bombing ceased.
John is survived by his wife Geneva; sons: George Economy (Liz) Tucson; John Economy (Norma) Sierra Vista and daughter; Theresa Economy, Carson City, Nevada
Grandchildren: Gina Economy Boyer, Mesa; Garrett Economy (Kimberly) Tucson,
Julia Economy-Edwards (Chad) Dallas; and Jennifer, Jessica, and Angelica, Carson City. Great grandchildren: Stephanie Boyer Auclair (Adam) Marana and Luke and Zoey, Carson City. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Marlene and Tom Capron, Tehachapi, California; Claudine and Berry Begley, Catalina, Arizona.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 17 at 10:45 at East Lawn Palms chapel in Tucson with Fr. Joseph Saba officiating and entombment following the service.