John Edward Gray, 79

John Edward Gray, 79

SIERRA VISTA — John Edward Gray, 79, passed away unexpectedly December 19, 2020 at Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was the husband of Barbara, who shared 57 years of marriage together.Born in Brighton, Colorado. He was the son of Earl and Nedra Gray. He was employed with the United States Postal Service and retired Post Master of Sierra Vista after 48 years.He enjoyed the outdoors specifically, fishing, hunting, golf, and most importantly family. He will be remembered for his love of life, love of family, and sense of humor. He is survived by Barbara, spouse, children, Jeanette, Eric, and Michelle, grandsons Phillip, Kevin, and Tyler and his brothers Earl and his wife Sue, Rick, and several nieces and nephews, and son in laws Jon and Andy.

Family and friends will be notified of future Celebration of Life arrangements.

Tags

Load entries