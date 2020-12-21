SIERRA VISTA — John Edward Gray, 79, passed away unexpectedly December 19, 2020 at Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was the husband of Barbara, who shared 57 years of marriage together.Born in Brighton, Colorado. He was the son of Earl and Nedra Gray. He was employed with the United States Postal Service and retired Post Master of Sierra Vista after 48 years.He enjoyed the outdoors specifically, fishing, hunting, golf, and most importantly family. He will be remembered for his love of life, love of family, and sense of humor. He is survived by Barbara, spouse, children, Jeanette, Eric, and Michelle, grandsons Phillip, Kevin, and Tyler and his brothers Earl and his wife Sue, Rick, and several nieces and nephews, and son in laws Jon and Andy.
Family and friends will be notified of future Celebration of Life arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.