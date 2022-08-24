John Elger Hays, 52
RIO RICO — John Elger Hays, born March 18th 1970 in Texarkana, Texas to Gilbert A. and Patsy R. Hays, passed August 14th 2022 after a prolonged illness.
John was known for his love of macabre and Halloween, his passionate pursuit of photography, his lifelong study of geology, and his interest in the beauty and science of the stars. He was a man of the people, for his twenty years as floodplain overseer for Santa Cruz County, his decade as Scout Master, his tenure as professor of geology at Pima Community College, and his eight years on the SCVUSD #35 school board. He involved himself in any event he could photograph, made himself personally beloved to hundreds for his constant presence as a pillar of the community.
An avid reader, he enjoyed works of Anthony and Chalker, Kubo and Oda, Penn and Teller. An avid debater, he enjoyed spirited intellectual discussion, and expanding his horizons through new ideas. He built, maintained, and gardened his home with care for the surrounding environs’ needs. He was forever eager to experiment in new fields, work with new people, and yet kept long-standing tabs on everyone he met.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Patsy Hays, his grandparents Roscoe and Ople Hays, and his grandmother, Ruth Rice.
He is survived by his wife Mary, children Patrick (Disya Kaewaum) and Gilbert, brother Matthew (Monique Hayes) Hays, sister Glenda (Carl) Fletcher, nieces Katelyn (Christopher Young) Trevino and Tristyn Fletcher, and numerous extended family, all of whom are bettered by having known him and being known by him for so long.
He survives through those he knew, all he called his own, and always will.
“I wish you peace when times are hard/A light to guide you through the dark/And when storms are high and your dreams are low/I wish you the strength to let love grow.” –Bernie Leadon
A celebration of life will be held at the Rio Rico High School football field on October 29, 2022 at 3 pm.
