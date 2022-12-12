John Francis Alexander Laverty, 90

SIERRA VISTA—John Francis Alexander Laverty went home to be with his Lord on the morning of December 5, 2022. He had just celebrated his 90th birthday with friends, caregivers, and his long time dog Chippy at his side. John was born November 23, 1932 in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
He Entered the US. Army in 1950 in the 82nd Airborne division. He served his country for three years. For an additional three years he was with Civil Service and achieved the rank of Corporal. For 10 years John taught dance lessons with Arthur Murray Studios, in Springfield, Massachusetts. It is rumored he met his “soon to be wife”, an Irish lass, teaching dance lessons in England. He also spent several years running a warehouse in Holyoke.
He married Rita Gibney, the love of his life, on June 10, 1962. They were married 57 years until her passing in 2019. John and Rita moved to Arizona in 1987. He worked for and retired as a corrections officer with Joe Arpaio as sheriff. After 15 years in the Phoenix area the couple moved here to Sierra Vista. Sadly, they were never blessed with children.
John was an avid table tennis player, with a mean backhand. He shared his skills and the love for the game with many people. John had a keen eye for the cards when it came to poker with his weekly poker friends. He also kept his mind sharp with his weekly bridge group. He also enjoyed woodworking.
He was a thankful person and was always grateful to others for whatever they did for him. He was quick with a smile and had a twinkle in his eye. John was a dedicated Catholic to the very end. He prayed for his God to take him home, and his prayers were finally answered.
John was preceded in death by his older sister Dorothy and his twin sister Joan.
Thank you to all that stepped into John’s life to assist him. The VA, Hospice, Prestige Living Center’s staff, and many others were there for John, and he appreciated each and every one of them. His services will be held as St Andrew’s Catholic Church on December 17th, 10:00 AM rosary, 10:30 mass. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the local animal shelter would be preferred.